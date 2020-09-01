Share:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited in 2018 the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in secret and met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Israeli Mossad chief Yossi Cohen participated in the Netanyahu-bin Zayed meeting, which was not officially announced, the daily said.

On Aug. 13, the UAE and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize their relations, including opening embassies in each other's territory.

Palestinian groups have denounced the UAE-Israel deal, saying it does not serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority said that any normalization with Israel should be based on the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative on the principle of "land for peace" and not "peace for peace" as Israel calls.