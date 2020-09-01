Share:

Peshawar - On the irectives of the Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation of Inland Revenue, FBR Islamabad, Dr Bashirullah Khan, I&I Directorate Inland Revenue, Peshawar has accelerated a crackdown against the illegal business of cigarettes.

A special surveillance squad of the directorate recovered 50 cartons of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes during the month of August 2020. The illegal and non-duty paid cigarettes were being smuggled from Bara, district Khyber, to Punjab, but the attempt was foiled in Peshawar and for further legal proceeding shifted it to I&I Directorate (Main Office), Peshawar.

The total Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax on the confiscated cigarettes amounting to Rs.1054,500.

Meanwhile, Director (I&I) Inland Revenue Peshawar, Abid Mahmood has appreciated the performance of his team and vowed that crackdown against the business of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes and their movement will continue.