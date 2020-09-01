Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government will present its two years performance before the people in a ceremony planned tomorrow (Wednesday, September 2nd) at 90-SQA.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the ceremony who will also address the Punjab government’s performance. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present a review of departmental performance and the ceremony will be attended by ministers, secretaries and others.

In this regard, the CM has stated that every possible step was taken for bringing improvements in the province and the Punjab government is working day-and- night to solve the problems of citizens.

“The journey has begun to transform Punjab and I am also visiting different districts to make myself aware about public problems”, he continued.

He also said that every department was being overhauled and improvement is being introduced in government matters. Similarly, he added, a record number of policies and laws had been approved in a short period.

Merit and transparency are the hallmarks of the government and no one will be allowed to deviate from it, the CM concluded. In a related development, the Chief Minister has called a special meeting of the provincial cabinet on two years completion of the incumbent government. It will be held on September 2 (Wednesday) at 10:30 am in the committee room of CM Secretariat.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Lahore on Tuesday (Today). He will be meeting the provincial ministers, MAPS, MNAs and senior bureaucrats during his stay in the provincial metropolis. He will get briefings from concerned departments on development projects and 2-year performance of the provincial government.