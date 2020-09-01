Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) to review the progress and pace of work on ongoing Mother and Child Hospital at the Sir Ganga Ram here on Monday.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor FJMC Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendant Sir Ganga Rama Hospital Dr Ahtishamul Haq, Dr Tayyaba, Dr Ibrar from Mayo Hospital and representatives of the C&W Department.

The Health Minister reviewed progress on the ongoing Quaternary Mother and Child facility and C&W officials apprised her of the progress made so far.

The Minister said directed them to complete construction work within the stipulated deadline.

She said, “With the completion of this project, antenatal and post - antenatal care and support will be provided to thousands of mothers and children. There will be an advanced parking system. Overall the Mother and Child Hospitals will prove to be game changers vis-à-vis Mother and Child health indicators.

No laxity will be tolerated in the construction of these projects. For decades, no government took steps to improve the mother and child health.

The credit of seven mother and child hospitals go to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Every year thousands of mother and children lose their lives. The government has dedicated adequate resources for the initiative. Provision of quality healthcare services is the foremost priority of the government.”

PMA delegation calls on Dr Yasmin

Delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

The agenda points that came under detailed discussion were standard and quality of healthcare services at public and private facilities, Sehat Insaf Cards and other major initiatives.

The Minister said that the government is trying to ensure the provision of quality services at the public sector hospitals.

She said, “The government has, for the first time in history, hired 30,000 doctors in the department. We are monitoring the provision of healthcare facilities through Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC). I will ask doctors to serve the humanity selflessly as Allah Almighty has granted them this opportunity to serve people.

No compromise would be made on the provision of healthcare services to people.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff played exemplary role on serving COVID-19 patients.

Free healthcare services are being provided to marginalised people through Sehat Insaf Cards according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”