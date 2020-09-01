Share:

Radio Pakistan has chalked out special programmes to highlight and pay tributes to armed forces and those national heroes who sacrificed their lives during 6th September war for the motherland.

A Marathon transmission will be arranged by Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs Channel in which special talks, discussions, interviews of renowned personalities and national songs will be part of the transmission.

Radio Pakistan Islamabad will broadcast impressions of the families of martyrs under the title "Ham Nai Bhulay" in programme Sukhi Ghar at 11:05 a.m.

Special feature "Ay Waton Kay Sajeelay Janwano" presented by Radio Pakistan Multan at 03:10 p.m while Radio Pakistan Lahore will broadcast special drama on national hookup "Sar Uthha Kay Chaly" at 09.10 p.m.

Special Radio reports based on activities held across the country regarding Defence Day celebrations will be part of Radio Khabarnama.