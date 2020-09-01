Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the rains and flash floods have exposed the durability of the government infrastructure in urban and rural areas and the capacity of the disaster management bodies to mitigate the challenge.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said as many as 163 people lost their lives in monsoon rains and subsequent flash flooding during past few weeks, destroying hundreds of houses, roads and other infrastructure in all the provinces.

Siraj said the government had established the National Disaster Management Authority in 2005. But, he added, the ability of the national and provincial bodies to cope with the emergency situation had not improved in 15 years. The situation in Karachi, he said, was the recent example where rains and urban flooding played havoc with the lives of millions of residents of the port city but the federal and provincial governments were putting blame on each other and did nothing to provide relief to the masses.

The JI Chief said the governments abandoned Karachi like an orphan child as almost a week was passed but majority of the areas were still drown in water and thousands were without electricity and drinking water.

Senator Siraj said the government could gain popularity among the masses if it fulfilled its claim to bring back the looted money and start across the board accountability. But, he regretted, the ruling party failed to win the public trust, it destroyed the institutions and economy and burdened masses with massive inflation and unemployment.

The JI chief appreciated the role of the workers of the JI and its charity al-Khidmat Foundation which left no stone unturned to provide the relief to people of Karachi during rains. He also demanded of the government compensate the families who lost their earning member and properties in rains and flooding.