MIRPURKHAS - Intermittent downpour continued in the city and other towns of the district on Monday, causing great difficulties to the people.

While on one hand, water from the previous rains was still to be drained out, fresh rain created more miseries for the people, inundating low-lying areas, even entering people’s homes at some places, forcing the people to clear their homes and streets of water on their own. Persistent rain forced the people to remain indoors, while people living in katcha houses have now started fearing for their homes. Villages in the vicinity of the city were also submerged under water, prompting the authorities to shift people from there to nearby safer places.