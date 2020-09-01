Share:

ISLAMABAD - Relief and rescue efforts continued in the flood-hit areas of Karachi on Monday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Pakistan Army engineers have cleared Gizri Underpass. During the last two days, KPT, Civic Centre, Mohsin Bhopali and Golimar underpasses were cleared for traffic. An ISPR press release said that dewatering at multiple locations continued to ensure civic facilities. Army Mobile Recovery vehicles deployed at various choke points shifted faulty vehicles to aside to keep flow of traffic.

Thirty-two emergency medical and 56 relief camps are working in coordination with the civil administration and helping people in distress in various parts of Karachi. Cooked meals are being provided to stranded people in the flood-hit areas. Army field medical facilities established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi town providing immediate emergency medical care to the flood victims. Besides these operations, the Pakistan Navy is also continuing its relief operations in the rain-hit areas of Karachi and Sindh.

Pakistan Navy teams, besides rescue operation, provided cooked food, necessary ration items and established medical care centres for assistance of the distressed populous. According to a press release, Pakistan Navy augmented relief and rescue activities in Karachi and Badin, Sindh. Pakistan Navy assisted repairing of LBOD overflow/ leakage in coordination with civil administration in district Badin. Different areas were also de-flooded. Hundreds of cooked food packets were distributed among the traumatized families in the rain-hit area of Younis Abad and Kakka Pir, Nazimabad and Surjani Town. Additionally, thousands of bags containing necessary food items were also distributed in Surjani Town, Yaro Khan Goth, Yousaf Goth, Khamesso Goth, covering diverse localities in Karachi and relief camps in district Badin.

The officials said that the medical camps established in Badin were reinforced with additional doctors and medics of Pakistan Navy. Mobile medical teams visited various localities and provided treatment and medicines to over 1000 patients.