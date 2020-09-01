Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will visit Karachi today (Tuesday) with members of the business community and charity organisations. With the collaboration of ‘’Friends of Pakistan’’ special package will be given to 10,000 deserving families for the restoration of houses damaged by floods and torrential rains of Karachi. He held a press conference on Monday at the Governor’s House with the Chairman of Friends of Pakistan-Gohar Ejaz and Amjad Saqib, the Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation. Governor Punjab said that with the collaboration of charity organisations we will provide financial assistance and ration to distressed families of Karachi and Sindh. He said that following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will visit Karachi, Badin, and other districts that have been affected by floods with representatives from Friends of Pakistan and other charity organisations. Responding to a question, Governor Punjab said that he will also meet the Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh. He said that we will also approach other charity organisations to help us in carrying out relief activities. He said that if leaders of Punjab visit Sindh during this crisis, it should be appreciated because it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to help their brothers and sisters, who have been affected by floods and rains. Governor Punjab said that we are going to provide relief to flood affectees in Karachi and Sindh upon the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also pay a visit to Karachi soon, he added. He said that all federal organisations are playing their role in relief activities for flood affectees in Karachi and Sindh. No one should indulge in politics over this matter. He said that we will try to extend relief activities for flood affectees just like we did during the corona crisis. He said that Friends of Pakistan will provide financial assistance for the restoration of 10,000 houses damaged by floods. He said all these relief activities have nothing to do with politics, our aim is to help those who are in desperate need of it.

On this occasion, Gohar Ejaz said that during the coronavirus crisis, we pledged that we will not let anyone go to bed hungry and now we are going to Karachi so that we can help those families, who have been affected by torrential rains or floods.

On the other hand, Amjad Saqib said that we are going to Karachi to provide relief to deserving families under the leadership of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.