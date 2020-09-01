Share:

The Pakistani rupee gained further ground during today’s trading session and settled 61 paisa higher at Rs165.62 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to foreign currency dealers, the greenback finished at Rs165.62 against the local currency.

They said the dollar has cumulatively depreciated by Rs2.81 against the rupee since Thursday after reaching its all-time high of Rs168.43. The drop in the greenback’s value will help ease the burden on debt payments by up to Rs305 billion.