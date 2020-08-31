Share:

ATTOCK -Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has taken notice of collapse of drainage line in his native village Shamsabad in Hazro and dysfunctional filtration plants in Hasanabdal and directed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to address the issues without any further delay. The drainage line which was executed by the PHED Attock and constructed by local contractors in Shamsabad from the funds provided by the SAPM collapsed after recent rains. Similarly, two filtration plants inaugurated by the SAPM remained dysfunctional for many days in Hasanabdal. PHED sources told this scribe that SAPM took serious notice of these issues and called the concerned staff at his office in Islamabad and apprised them of his serious concerns over the issue. About the dysfunctional filtration plants in Hasanabdal, the officials informed that the plants remained unattended due to some technical issues as the management committee comprising of locals of the area refused to supervise the affairs after the inauguration which they earlier agreed to. An officer of PHED informed media that in Attock district, work on installation of as many as 35 water filtration plants in different tehsils of district, five drainage lines projects and three different water supply schemes is underway. He said that the government has approved installation of six filtration plants in Hasanabdal out of which two have been installed and work on four others would be initiated soon.