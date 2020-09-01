Share:

islamabad - Sara Khan recently tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir.The newly-wed couple looked beautiful in a traditional wedding attire as they shined with joy at the start of their new chapter of life.Lately, we saw a glimpse of Sara Khan in a Vlog. She answered the question regarding her work after marriage, that she got married a while ago and now she will continue doing her work.She was also questioned that when will we see Sara Khan on YouTube as a Vlogger, she replied by saying that she cannot speak a lot so she cannot able to become a Vlogger.