Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired the meeting of Provincial Selection Board II which approved the promotion of 113 officers of various departments of Sindh government.

According to details, 63 doctors of Sindh Health Department have been promoted in grade 19 which includes 9 senior cardiologist, 7 gynecologist, 11 ophthalmologist, 14 Senior Women Medical Officer and 22 Senior Dental Surgeon. Nine officers of Irrigation Department have also been promoted to Superintendent Engineer Civil in grade 19.

Seven officers of the Information Department have also been promoted to the rank of Director Information in grade 19. Two officers of Prison Department have been promoted to Senior Superintendent in grade 19 while one officer of Law Department has also been promoted to District Public Prosecutor in grade 19.

The selection board has also approved the promotion of four officers of Planning Department to grade 19 as Chief of Section (Economic Wing), 21 officers of Works and Services department have also been promoted to the post of Superintendent Engineer (Civil) grade 19. One officer of Auqaf Department, one officer of Labor Department and two officers of Population Department have also been also promoted to grade 19 in their respective departments.

The meeting of provincial selection board II was attended by the Chairman Planning Board, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Services and secretaries of the concerned departments.