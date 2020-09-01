Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sindh has surpassed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in havoc wreaked by ongoing monsoon rains. In Karachi only, due to heavy and persistent rains during in a period of 9 days, 27 people died, 13 received injuries while 35 houses were damaged. In addition, one Government Nursery and a showroom were also destroyed owing to the emerging urban flooding in the city.

According to the latest updates of NDMA, following are the rescue and relief activities undertaken in Karachi: dewatering operation continued at 26 sites, boats deployed at 2x sites for rescue operation, 1844x individuals evacuated, underpass on Drig Road has been cleared while KPT, GIZRI, Punjab CHIWRANGI and Mohsin Bhoppali underpasses are also being cleared at the moment.

Apart from this, Food distribution is also on the run as a total of 18300 individuals have already collected their ration. A total of six trucks weighing up to 6 tons and two double cabin vehicles full of food have been distributed till now.

Tents and tarpaulins were also distributed among the flood affectees. A 400-bed relief camp at Expo Centre has also been established which is extendable up to 500 beds.

In addition, the authorities have also established 50-bed hospital in SGD Surjani besides 32 emergency medical wards and 56 relief camps in coordination with civil administration in various parts of Karachi.

Three advance dressing stations are also established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi Town to provide immediate emergency medical care.

For better surveillance, 32 Army Mobile Recovery vehicles are deployed at various choke points to shift vehicles struck in flood to keep flow of traffic.

However, the coming days are expected to be even worse, but not for Karachi. The northern parts of the country as well as Punjab are expected to receive heavy rainfall which might cause another catastrophe. The Met office has informed that a strong rainy system is likely to approach in upper parts of the country that will produce widespread rain with heavy fall at a number of places in Punjab, Upper KP, GB/AJK.

Under the influence of this system heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh from 31 August 2020 to 2 September 2020. Heavy falls are also expected in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Zhob and Barkhan.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat and Kurram from 31 August 2020 to 2 September 2020.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban/flash flooding and land sliding in vulnerable areas from 31 August 2020 to 1 September 2020.

Keeping in view the higher water level in Mangla Reservoir (1,242 feet), Tarbela Dam (1,550 feet) and expected rains over the upper catchments of all the major rivers which may result in increasing discharge of surplus water from Mangla Dam and Tarbela Dam, all relevant district administrations are advised to sensitize the population residing near the river banks along River Chenab and Jhelum and to take necessary precautionary measures.