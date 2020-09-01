Share:

KARACHI - Amid foolproof security measures, the city’s central procession of Youm-e-Ashura peacefully culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah on Sunday. The procession was taken out from Nishtar Park where Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi addressed a Majlis which was attended by thousands of mourners.

He shed light on the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for Islam in the battle fought at Karbala.

Led by Moulana Syed Ali Afzal Rizvi, the procession’s participants offered Zuhren prayers, at Tibet Centre.

The procession, after passing through Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road, Sea Breeze, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, Regal Chowk, Bolton Market, culminated peacefully at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in the evening.

Throughout the procession, the participations kept reciting marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions.

Tight Security

Like previous years, special security measures were taken as 6,368 policemen and three companies of Rapid Response Force and a large number of Rangers personnel were deployed for the security of mourners of the main procession.

All routes from Nishtar Park to the culmination point were sealed and movement on these routes, other than of the mourners, remained banned throughout the day.

Total 90 snipers of Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit were also deployed along the routes of the main procession.

Similarly, total 12,455 police personnel, including 412 women, were deployed for the security of 281 small processions and 513 Majalis, which were held across the city. Director General Sindh Rangers also visited sites of these processions and reviewed the security arrangements.

Pillion riding was also banned on the day while cellular services remained partially suspended in the city. Different organisations, including those of scouts, rescue services, political parties and the city administration, had set up medical camps along the routes of processions, with doctors, nurses as well as the paramedical staff in a state of readiness. Fire brigade vehicles and other rescue providers remained on a high-alert in case any emergency arises.

CM, governor join procession

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah led the Aushura procession from Capri Cinema, M.A Jinnah Road to the turning of Garden Road.

He also reviewed the security arrangements made for the occasion, while in the evening he took an aerial view of the procession along with Sindh IGP Mushtaq Maher.

The chief minister visited Command & Control Center at Civic Center where the Sindh IGP and his team briefed him about the monitoring of procession. The officials manning the Centre also told him that they had installed cameras with the features of facial recognition. The chief minister visited Kharadar, which was inundated with rainwater. In his presence, he got 20 machines installed there to clear the area of water.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also attended the procession.