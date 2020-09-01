Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and four other injured after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in South Waziristan, a district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to media wing of the military, “terrorists fired at security forces during a search operation in South Wazirstan”.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said that the martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar. The Army troops are busy in consolidation operations along the Pak-Afghan border and ensure effective area domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were being sporadically used by terrorists as hideouts to target local populace and security apparatus in the areas.