Khyber - Elders of Koki Khel stormed Sada-e-Aman office in the sub-division of Jamrud on Monday.

Dozens of residents of Koki Khel tribe, equipped with sticks and stones gathered in front of Sada-e-Aman Center in Jamrud.

The angry tribesmen broke the windows and counters of the center and alleged that the center in pretext of extending financial support to the womenfolk was spreading obscenity in the area. The angry mob also thrashed the manager of the Sada-e-Aman center and forced them to stop working.

They alleged that contrary to their traditions, women had to appear personally in front of male officials of Sada-e- Aman Programme in their office. “We have asked the officials several times to exempt the presence of women for the scheme but in vain.” They also urged the locals to restrict their women from coming to the center without male members of their families.

According to Jamrud Police Station, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against those found involved in the offense.