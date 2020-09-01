Share:

Two children died in separate incidents in different localities while four people were robbed after serving toxic tea here on Tuesday.

According to details, seven-year-old Noor Fatima d/o Shehzad was crushed to death by an over speeding truck while crossing Jhang Road in Chiniot.

Seven-year-old Abdul Rehman drowned while taking bath in flooding nullah in Chenab Nagar Kalari area of Chiniot. The body was fished out.

Unknown culprits served toxic tea to four people at a hotel located at Sargodha Road near Chenab Nagar, deprived them of cash, cell phones and fled the scene. The affectees including Umer Daraz, Hanif, Iqbal and Shahbaz were shifted to THQ Hospital.