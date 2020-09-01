Share:

Lakki marwat - Police on Monday arrested two robbers during an operation in Tajori Town and recovered looted money from them.

The accused Nek Nawaz and Sa miullah On August 28 looted cash on gun point from a schoolteacher when he was going to Naurang on his motorcycle, said a police official. He said the robbers had managed to escape the place after the incident.

He said the schoolteacher reported the incident to Tajori Police Station and a police party on credible information launched a searched operation and arrested both the robbers besides recovering the looted money from them.

Meanwhile, Ashura-e-Muharram was observed with religious reverence in Lakki Marwat city.

On the 10th of Muharram mourners’ main procession was taken out from Mohallah Sayyedan which culminated at Bukhari Shah Graveyard after passing through traditional routes.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb and DPO Abdul Rauf were personally present to supervise security arrangements. Members of the peace committee were also present.