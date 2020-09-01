Share:

KARACHI - Frustrated over water accumulated in front of their homes, streets and roads despite the passage of four days since it had stopped raining, a large number of people from both Clifton and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) gathered outside the Cantonment Board Clifton’s (CBC) head office here on Monday to register their protest against what they called Board’s ‘inefficiency’ and ‘corruption’.

The protestors, who gathered outside the CBC’s office after midday, demanded the resignation of the administrator and other officials over their failure to drain out the rainwater besides address other rain-related issues.

They accused the CBC officials of corruption which, they opined, had led to the current situation, where a number of streets in DHA and Clifton were still inundated even it had not rained for the last four days.

One of the protestors said that they paid hefty amounts to the Board for ensuring proper sewerage systems in their localities, but the recent spells of rains had put a question mark over the transparent use of this money.

Some of the protestors also tried to storm the CBC building, only to be stopped by the cops deployed there for the building’s security.

The CBC authorities later held talks with a delegation of the protestors, and assured them of resolving their issues, including water-logging on streets and eliminating hours long loadshedding due to rains.

The protestors also demanded the CBC authorities carry out a mosquito-repellent spray in the neighbourhood.

Commenting on the situation, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government had placed its machines at Khayaban-e-Muhafiz and Khayaban-e-Shujaat to drain out the rainwater from Bukhari Commercial. “We are facing difficulties with the drains at DHA, but are trying our best,” he said.

He added that the Sindh government had placed more machines to drain out water in DHA. Wahab said that there was “too much water in DHA”. “The Sindh government is trying to clear Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Khayaban-e-Shujaat and Khayaban-e-Bukhari of water right now,” he said in a tweet.

He further said that there was a need for using special pumps since there was a huge quantity of water,” he said, while sharing a video of a larger machine. “One machine has already been placed by the provincial government and efforts are being made to procure three more such machines for various areas of Karachi,” Sindh government spokesman concluded.