Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we will not leave the people of Sindh & Karachi alone in this hour of crisis. As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we stand with the people of Sindh in this difficult time.

The Governor Punjab arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for a 2-day visit along with Mian Talat from Friends of Pakistan, Anwar A Ghani, Mia Ahsan and Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib.

Ch Sarwar called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Governor House. Matters regarding damage by floods and relief activities for affectees came under discussion. He visited Silani Trust. He lauded their relief initiatives regarding education, ration distribution among others. Governor Punjab also pledged to work with Silani Foundation for carrying out relief activities in flood-affected areas.

In a Press Conference with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that we have come to Karachi only to help flood affectees and with no political agenda. On this occasion, he announced that 35 Crore rupees will be spent to provide ration to over 1 lac families who have been affected by floods without any political discrimination. Governor Sarwar said that I along with my delegation will visit Badin on Wednesday with Governor Ismail to assess the damage by floods and we will provide a relief package to affectees with support of charity organizations. Responding to a question, Governor Punjab said that the government is not taking political revenge from anyone. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed that there shall be no compromise on accountability because corruption is the root cause of many problems in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we have saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi soon and the government is taking practical steps for strengthening of organizations. Governor Punjab in response to another question said that if anyone from the opposition wants to visit Karachi, they should do so as Pakistan is our country and we will have to work together for its progress and development.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that we appreciate Governor Sarwar for all the relief activities for people of Sindh. He said that we are formulating a plan with all stakeholders to resolve issues of Karachi. He said that this plan will be announced in the coming days upon the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are also figuring out who is responsible for this crisis. He said that the Federal Government wants to work with the provincial government and it is about time that the provincial government should play its role with responsibility.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and apprised him about the relief activities for flood affectees with the collaboration of Friends of Pakistan that includes distribution of one lac ration boxes and reconstruction of over 10 thousand damaged houses. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed this gesture of love from Governor Punjab for the people of Sindh and he appreciated Governor Sarwar for all the relief activities that he has carried out with the collaboration of Friends of Pakistan.