ISLAMABAD- The Shia community in Islamabad observed Youm-e-Ashura amid tight security following all SOPs during gatherings and processions. According to details, a total of 15,000 police personnel were deployed in Islamabad along with additional CCTV and drone cameras in order to make the gatherings safe and let the Shia community arrange their processions and gatherings without fear. Besides, two major control rooms operated by different experts were also established in Islamabad. For the security purposes, all the link roads leading to Islamabad were blocked and on the directives of the administration the mobile signals were also suspended all the day. The SOPs fixed by the Islamabad administration were strictly followed and almost at every entrance of the Imambargahs, hand sanitizers and face masks were distributed among the participants. SOPs fixed by the government after a meeting with Shia scholars included social distancing in gatherings, marking for sitting, no-entry without mask, no use of carpet, chlorination of mats permitted to use outside Imambargah only, and brief and time-bound majalis. Meanwhile, Allama Nasir Abbas Jafri showed his satisfaction over the role of security forces in playing its part to keep the processions safe and peaceful. He stated that all the security forces and law enforcement agencies played their role responsibly.