ISLAMABAD - Ashura, the tenth of Muharram, was observed across the country on Sunday with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Tazia and Zuljinnah processions were taken out in all cities and towns. Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were also held across the country.

Thousands of mourners including ladies and children wearing black dresses participated in countrywide hundreds of Ashura processions for ceremonial mourning that involves the ritualistic Matam, self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. A number of devotees carrying Tazias and Alams were reciting soul-stirring elegies and hymns, dedicated to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family. Zuljinnah was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Law enforcement agencies, including police, Rangers, FC and others provided foolproof security to mourners.

Mobile phone services were completely suspended as a security measure. The routes of processions were protected with barbed wire, panels, and barriers, besides ensuring compliance of government guidelines regarding Covid-19 (SOPs). Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Standard Operating Procedures had also been issued for the mourning processions after consultations with the religious scholars to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation while a comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid on the spot to the mourners.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated routes.

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy of Karbala battle, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The mourners held Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis at Imambargah Qadeemi.

Sabeels of water, milk and tea were set up along the route of the processions. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

In Karachi, the central procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram peacefully culminated at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar after passing through its traditional routes. The cellular service was also remained partially suspended.

In Lahore, main Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City and culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah after marching traditional route, where Sham-e-Ghareeban was being held.

As many 116 possessions were taken out on Youm-e-Ashur in Multan district. Similarly, about 36 tazia processions were ended up at Karbala Shah Shamas.

Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imambargahs of Shah Gerdez, Imambargah Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Imambargah Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate.

In Peshawar, the main Alam, Tazia and Zul jinnah procession was culminated at Imam Bargah Agha Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The procession was taken out in the afternoon from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain at Yakkatoot area of the city.

Similar processions were also taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, and Dera Ismael Khan. In Bahawalpur, the main procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Chah Fateh Khan Bazar which concluded at Markazi Karbala Model Town B after passing through Machli Bazar, Multani Gate and Old Sabzi Mandi. Some 2,150 police personnel and 1,870 volunteers were deployed on security.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were brought out from central Imambargahs in all major cities and towns across the State including in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts which culminated at their stipulated religious sites after passing through their traditional routes.

In Hyderabad, 78 majalis were held throughout the city while 35 small and big processions have been taken out from different parts of the city.

The central procession had been taken out from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (AS) and after passing different routes will be culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah in evening. The mourning processions were also held in Rajanpur, Narowal, Nawabshah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Tando Muhammad Khan, Abbottabad, Mian Channu, Rohri, etc and concluded at respective Imambargahs after marching through traditional routes.