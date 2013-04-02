RAWALPINDI - A 7-year-old child was allegedly molested by a school watchman in Mughalabad, the limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar.Police filed case against the accused, who managed to escape after committing crime, and started investigation. Police informed that a man namely Shahid, deployed as watchman in a school Standard English Medium School, allegedly abused a child Abdul Ahad two days ago when he was passing infront of the school. The accused run away, police added.Station House Officer (SHO) PS RA Bazaar Malik Arif Gondal confirmed the incident and said that police teams dispatched to Faisalabad to arrest Shahid, who molested the boy.