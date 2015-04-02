LAHORE - The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred and posted eight officers. As per notification of the S&GAD, services of a Military Lands and Cantonment Group BPS-20 officer Aftab Ahmad Asif was given to Punjab Revenue Authority and Rawalpindi Region Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Zulfiqar Ahmad was posted as OSD.

EDO Community Development Asad Naeem was posted as Rawalpindi ACE Director. OSD Khalid Salimi was posted as PESSI Vice Commissioner, Additional Secretary Procurement and Transport (S&GAD) was posted as OSD and AS Welfare S&GAD Muhammad Khan Ranjha was given additional charge of the AS Procurement seat. Deputy Director Food Faisalabad was promoted in grade 18.

LDA officials promoted: Twenty-seven officials have been promoted upon recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee of Lahore Development Authority.

Muhammad Rauf Wain, Staff Officer (BS-16) has been promoted to post of Assistant Director (BS-17).

A total of 17 Sub Engineers working in BS-11 have been promoted to BS-16. These included Muhammad Irfan Baig, Zahid Hussain Qureshi, Jahangir Khan, Kashif Durrani, Muhammad Azam Malik, Amir Rasheed, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal, Muhmmad Faqir Ahmed, Ansar Zahoor Butt, Abdul Hannan, Muhammad Yar Ranjha, Abdul Jabbar, Safdar Hussain, Ahmed Nadeem, Muhammad Waseem Ghauri and Muhammad Shafi Shaheen. Three Junior Accounts Assistants (BS-11) Muhammad Aslam, Shahzad Ali Zaidi and Shahid Mehmood have been promoted to the post of Accounts Assistant (BS-14).

Four Computer Operators (BS-14) Muhammad Irfan Malik, Tariq Yousaf, Wasim Ashraf and Muhammad Usman have been promoted to the post of Supervisor Computer Operations (BS-15).

One Junior Draftsman (BS-12) Muhammad Rafique has been promoted to the post of Senior Draftsman (BS-16). Zunaira Shaukat, Elementary School Teacher (BS-14) has been promoted to the post of Secondary School Teacher (BS-16).







