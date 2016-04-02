LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the entire nation will have to fight the war with unity for eliminating menace of terrorism.

He was addressing a police Darbar at Elite Police Training School, Badian, today. Cabinet Members, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Home Secretary, Secretaries, senior Police officers, Police jawans, heirs of Police martyrs, intellectuals and columnists attended the function in large numbers.

He vowed that the terrorists and their facilitators will be eliminated and the enemy will be defeated by utilizing all out energies. He asked policemen to fight bravely against terrorists and the motherland should be purged of them.

He asked them to pledge on this day that cowardly beasts will be eliminated at every cost. He said that these brutal beasts will find no place anywhere. He said that they have to support him and we jointly pay the debt of the soil and his life will be devoted for this mission.

Shehbaz Sharif while administering oath to the participants of police darbar said: “I promise with the blessings of Almighty Allah to utilise all out energies for the protection of citizens. I promise that I devote my life for the protection of sisters, daughters and brothers of the nation.” All participants took oath with the chief minister.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he participated in this function with a sad heart. He said that Allah Almighty made the human being a super creature in one crore ten lakh creatures as it can express its sentiments but today he is unable to express sentiments.

The chief minister said that he has seen the burnt dead bodies of his children and crying sisters. He said that he cannot express the Gulshan-e-Iqbal tragedy. He said whether human is worst than beasts as beasts cannot target other beasts.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he can never forgive these beasts and pledge to chase them till his last breath. He said that these Jawans have to support him and we will not let these beasts kill innocent children. He said that the country is facing terrorism for many decades.

He said that officers and Jawans of Pak Army, their children, officers and officials of police, security agencies and the people have rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said that our brave army has broken the back of terrorists through operation Zarb-e-Azab.

The chief minister said that the war against terrorism would be won with mutual unity and force of the people. He said that the war against terrorism has become the war of our survival as our sons, daughters and mothers were killed and it is impossible for us to remain silent. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Commander-in-Chief General Raheel Sharif decided to launch a decisive war against terrorists and have caused irreparable loss to the terrorists through operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Shehbaz Sharif said that this is his resolve and also of the entire nation. The chief minister said that he went to the house of innocent martyr Aman Jan in Awan Market on Ferozepur Road. He went to Rehmat Colony to express condolence with the bereaved families of the uncle and nephew. He went to Islamia Park where three persons of a family were martyred.

He also went to Bahar Colony to express condolence over death of Sahil Pervaiz. It was difficult to face silent questions of mothers and said environment of these homes, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that he cannot bring their children back but it is his promise to take revenge of the blood of these innocent persons with the support of the nation.

A heavy responsibility lies also on media at this important juncture of the history, he added. He also appealed to government officers and employees to devote all their capabilities for the service to the nation and the country at this difficult time and supplement the efforts of the people and government in the war against terrorism. He said that we have to save our children, mothers, sisters, daughters and the motherland from the terrorists.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP said that Punjab police had started taking steps for its capacity-building in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which is aimed at protection of life and property and service to the people.

He said that Punjab police will not rest content till taking terrorists and criminals to task under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In the end of Police Darbar, fateha was also offered for the departed souls of those who died in Gulshan Iqbal Park tragedy.

Punjab cabinet meeting at

police school: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a special meeting of Punjab cabinet at Elite Police Training School Badian.

The meeting reiterated the determination of elimination of terrorism and strongly condemned Gulshan-e-Iqbal tragedy. The meeting prayed for the departed souls of the persons killed in the blast while one-minute silence was observed for deceased persons belonging to Christian community. The meeting also expressed condolences and sympathies with the heirs of those who died in the blast.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that survival of the country lies in the elimination of terrorism and this menace will be rooted out with full force. He said that there is no priority other than elimination of terrorism and for this purpose, no effort will be spared.

He said that ridding the nation of terrorism and making Pakistan a haven of peace is a challenge and he will cope with this challenge. The chief minister said that National Action Plan is being implemented for the eradication of terrorism from the province and is yielding positive results. He said that terrorists will be chased till the end of last terrorist.

The Punjab cabinet appreciated the untiring efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for looking after the injured of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park incident. Members of the cabinet also lauded the performance of administration, police and concerned agencies in relief activities and said that the performance of concerned institutions with regard to this tragic incident was unprecedented.

The home secretary gave a detailed briefing regarding Gulshan-e-Iqbal tragedy while Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education informed about medical facilities provided to injured persons in the hospitals.

The meeting also lauded the services of Punjab Chief Secretary Khizar Hayat Gondal for the masses.