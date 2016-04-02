It was announced that there will construction of some dams in Baluchistan, but action has not been taken anyway. Conclusively, the great amount of water is wasted due to not having any cop system to save the water which can be useful for cost regions such as Gwadar and Pasni where it is desperately obligatory. I urge to the Baluchistan current CM Sanaullah Zahre to overtake the establishment of dams so that it would be much easy to equip water to victim areas.

KHALIFA ARMAN,

Baluchistan, March 3.