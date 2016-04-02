LAHORE

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan Friday rubbished the resignation rumours, terming them baseless and incorrect.

Talking to the reporters here outside the PCB headquarters, Shaharyar said that he had received the special committee’s report and it would take him a day or two to review the detailed report. “Once I review the report, I will officially announce the decisions,” he added.

It is expected that the PCB chairman will be taking some tough decisions in light of the fact-finding committee’s report which was assigned the duty of probing the reasons behind Pakistan team’s debacle in the Asia Cup and World T20.

Having started with a bang in the World T20 by thrashing Bangladesh, Pakistan lost their next three games against India, New Zealand and Australia to crash out of the tournament at the first hurdle. Top PCB officials were probing into the causes behind the team’s pathetic performance in the World T20 and Asia Cup. The probe committee Friday submitted the report to the board, which included the reasons for the team’s poor performance and recommendations for future improvement.

Shaharyar said that he had received the inquiry report on the team's poor show in Asia Cup T20 and World T20 and would only be able to comment after studying it.

For the second time in a week, another confidential report given to the PCB, has been leaked in the media creating a crisis of sorts in the PCB Friday. A source in the board said that miffed PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan apparently contemplated resignation but was persuaded to stay on by some of his top aides.

"Yes, Shaharyar was very upset this morning and came to office and decided to tender his resignation. But his close friend and aide Najam Sethi, who is chairman of the executive board and other top officials, have convinced Khan not to do this as it would create another crisis in Pakistan cricket," added the source.

According to a reliable source, the fact-finding committee of the PCB has recommended in its report that head coach Waqar Younis be sacked and also appoint a new captain of the national T20 team. In light of the recommendations, chief selector Haroon Rasheed is also likely to get the axe, with source saying that a consensus appears to have developed over appointing Mohsin Hassan Khan to the key role of the team's chief selector.

The PCB's current selection committee is also likely to be dissolved in light of the recommendations, which hold the captain, coach and selection committee equally responsible for the team's lackluster performance.

The source said that Mohsin had met with chairman Shaharyar Khan this week and expressed his desire to work as chief coach of the national team after Waqar's exit. "Mohsin is in line to get a top position once the fact finding committee report is released by the board," the source said.

Mohsin was chief selector some years ago and was then appointed as interim coach. Under him Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and England in Test series.

He said that the board was, however, more keen on appointing Mohsin as chief selector. "There are other candidates in line to get top positions including former Test captain Moin Khan and former Test pacer Aaqib Javed," the source added.

The source said Shaharyar and his top aide Najam Sethi were also discussing the possibility of having a foreign coach for the national side. The added that the fact-finding committee had finalised its report after going through the reports of manager Intikhab Alam and Waqar Younus and also talking to national T20 captain Shahid Afridi.

The source said the committee also recommended to appoint wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as new national T20 captain and Afridi be sidelined even as a player. The committee is believed to have come to the conclusion that Afridi and Waqar failed to unite the team and made repeated tactical blunders leading to the defeats,” the source concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB fact-finding committee does not have the powers to terminate or suspend any player or official, and that the final decision on which recommendation to accept and implement or which to reject will be taken by PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.