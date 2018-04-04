Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Waseem Hussain from Hyderabad on Sunday quitting MQM announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Waseem made this announcement during a press conference along with PSP President Anis Qaimkhani at PSP headquarter Pakistan Houses. PSP other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Waseem Hussain in PSP, Anis Qaimkhani said that the duo of two people (Kamal-Anis) has transformed into a sea of workers and followers. In the history of Pakistan PSP is the only party which got eminence and public support in a very petite phase of just two years comparative to other political parties. In 2018 election PSP will escalate as a biggest and the strongest party of Sindh and chief minister of Sindh shall be of PSP, claimed Anis.

He retired his call and invited Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to come forward and join PSP and work for the betterment of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan.

Rejecting Census results and delimitation, Anis said that provincial rulers were still hatching conspiracies against resident of urban region of province and by showing the less count wants to carry on their feudal culture in the province. Further talking about the unannounced load shedding in hot weather, he said that private power company has failed to provide constant supply of electricity despite of making tall claims. K-Electric has been over billing and overcharging the consumers which has crossed all limits. As usual K-Electric has started load shedding bombing on the innocent people of Karachi. Terming power outages in city a key issue Anis demanded Chief Minister Sindh to look into issue and come out with urgent solution.

He said Elections are at the doorstep; PSP workers are working very hard and going door to door to deliver Party’s message. Our workers have the passion to win this election and PSP will prove it. Next Chief Minister of Sindh would be from PSP, he further claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Hussain said that people of all ethnicity including Muhajirs are committed to PSP; he said he will work for all from the PSP’s platform as it is the only party which thinks positively for the welfare of the people of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan.