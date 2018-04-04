Share:

LAHORE-Asim Tiwana of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club won the Turkey trip in the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup contested here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

Out of a total of 95 competing amateurs, the rivalry and quest for top slot ended in favor of Asim who emerged on top of the honors with a commendable accumulation of 41 points, built up through steady and accurate hitting and nerve free putting. Throughout the 18 holes, Asim was continuously pursued and hounded by some very accomplished golfers like Hassan Hamid, Waleed Zubair, Faisal Sayid, Saqib Hameed, Abdullah Sharif and Sardar Murad.

Hassan attained the second position with a stableford points tally equal to that of Asim but the winner edged past him in the ultimate reckoning because he had accumulated 21 points as against 20 accumulated by Hassan. The third position went to Waleed Zubair whose points tally was 39.

"The resolve to play to a plan has done wonders," he said and complimented the Turkish Airlines team for awarding him a 10 days trip to Turkey to participate in an international championship in Turkey. Turkish Airlines General Manager Hamid said: “This event is held in 64 countries of the world and the winner from each country is a part of the championship.”

The championship was followed by a grand prize distribution ceremony where Regional Marketing Representative Punjab Kamran Abid Hussain and Turkish Airlines General Manager Hamid and Dr Jawad Khan gave away prizes to the winners.

This was a great honor for Pakistan and Royal Palm as Turkish Airline prides itself on its award-winning services and its commitment to the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, which has more than 8,000 invited guests competing in more than 100 tournaments around the world, together with many other innovative and distinguished services, performed for offering its passengers an unparalleled flight experience.

And each participant of the Turkish Airlines World Cup Golf held in a grand way at Royal Palm felt that Turkish Airlines is firmly committed to the inspirational vision of sporting competition and trusts in its ability to unite people from different nations. Undoubtedly, the Lahore event was well supported by the local business community, members of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club and many accomplished golfers of Lahore.

Asim Tiwana receives winning trophy from the chief guests.–Staff photo