Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed that the PPP would continue its struggle to serve the masses without any discrimination.

Talking to media persons here at the residence of late Jam Saqi at Naseem Nagar on Sunday afternoon where he came to offer condolences with the bereaved family, the PPP chairman said PPP was the only political party of the country which always made efforts to improve the living standard of the people according to ideological manifesto set by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said provision of employment to youth, launching of Benazir Income Support Programme, distribution of state land among landless heirs particularly women peasants, skill development programmes, development of agriculture and other sectors of life were the great achievements of PPP government and the party would continue its efforts to improve the socio-economic condition of the common people as well as progress and prosperity of the country.

He claimed that other political parties had not initiated such programmes implemented by the PPP governments in the past. At present, he said, poor had become poorer and rich become richer. The PPP possessed development programmes which could move the country to right direction.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said PPP leaders and workers had rendered sacrifices for ensuring an independent judiciary. The party leadership and workers fully believed to respect the decisions of the judiciary, he said and added, that party desired to bring reforms in judiciary to ensure speedy justice to aggrieved people.

At present, around 1.8 million cases of various natures including heinous crimes of terrorism and murders were pending in the courts of law, he said and maintained, that the PPP believed that all constitutional institutions should discharge their responsibilities accordingly.

To another question, the PPP chairman made it clear that the party would not compromise on 18th Amendment. The party found no sincere efforts on NFC Award and other national issues, he said, and emphasized on halting criticism on election of Senate chairman. The Election Commission of Pakistan should be empowered to conduct the general elections in free, fair and transparent manner, he added.

Bilawal, on the occasion, paid tributes to the services of Jam Saqi saying his struggle against the dictatorial rule in the past could not be forgettable. Late Jam Saqi was the politician of leftist wing and he stood on his ideology, he said and added, that his grandfather and mother always acknowledged his struggle.

Among others, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro and Jam Khan Shoro also accompanied the PPP chairman.

BILAWAL ATTENDS EASTER CEREMONY

Speaking at an Easter ceremony at a local banquet here on Sunday, Bilawal said PPP was the only political party which could accomplish the dream of Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan.

Bilawal said the PPP served the people regardless of their religion, creed and social status and that the party always struggled for equal rights of all the people.

He credited his party for giving first woman prime minister and first judge from Hindu religion to the country while also recently getting elected a Christian and a Tharparkar’s Hindu woman as senators.

“Only the PPP can confront extremism and terrorism in Pakistan,” he said. Bilawal said the people wanted health, education, food, shelter and clothes. He praised the government’s initiatives of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and issuance of interest-free loans to 600,000 women in Sindh.

Bilawal boasted the establishment of health facilities across the province by the Sindh government and assured that after wining 2018 general elections the PPP would establish hospitals providing free and high standard medical facilities in each district of Sindh.”The people should support me and vote for the PPP in 2018 elections because only PPP can resolve the problems afflicting the country and its people,” he claimed.

On the occasion Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Bishop Kaleem John, provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro and Jam Khan Shoro and other legislators and leaders of the PPP cut the Easter cake.