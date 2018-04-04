Share:

islamabad-Closed Circuit Television cameras have been installed in cloth markets to keep an eye on suspicious people and activities. The installation expenses of CCTV cameras had been borne by the Traders Association of the Cloth market, said President Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir while talking to the APP on Sunday. Sharjeel said that traders are cooperating with the administration to control crimes and assist the Police in this regard. He said the security system of the Makkah Cloth Market, Jeddah cloth, and Medina cloth markets have been linked with these CCTV cameras to keep an eye on suspicious elements as all wholesale markets are adjacent to Raja Bazaar, where all religious and political processions pass through. He said, “we are hopeful that use of modern technology would be helpful in providing security not only to the traders but also those who come here for shopping.”