LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated newly-elected APNS President Hameed Haroon, Secretary General Sarmad Ali and other officials and extended best wishes for them.

“We hope that newly elected officials of APNS will play their proactive role for solving the issues of newspaper industry,” he said and shared these officials will assume their compelling role in promoting freedom of journalism and its democratic values.

Also, CM welcomed the West Indies Cricket Team in Pakistan, saying it was a moment of immense pleasure for the Pakistanis.