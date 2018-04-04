Share:

Today, while addressing a huge public gathering at Changla Hills, the former PM counting his achievements vowed to establish more colleges and universities. One does not know the area or the number of schools for which the colleges and universities will be established. But it might be relevant to remind ourselves of a similar event in the 1960s.

A college was established in Chitral and eleven professors were hired. The irony is that there was probably only one student who enrolled and he too failed the annual examination. But the government of the time took credit for promoting education in the area. In a country that struggles with providing basic education to the masses, this issue needs planning and commitment to ensure that there is an effective distribution of resources. Colleges and universities can only flourish if there is a strong network of local schools to produce students for these institutions.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, March 18.