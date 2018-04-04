Share:

KARACHI - The first T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies concluded peacefully at National Stadium here on Sunday.

The city of lights is hosting another mega event after holding successful PSL final on March 25.

Heavy deployment of security personnel has been seen to avoid untoward incident.

It’s worth mentioning here that the matches were suspended in the country followed by the 2009 attack at the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

The West Indies team reached Karachi under the tightened security to play the Pak-West Indies series.

The routes leading to the National Stadium were closed as what the security forces had adopted strict security measures by sealing all the connecting routes by erecting barricades in order to pass the day of the cricket match peacefully.

The roads were closed from Nipa Chowrangi to Hassan Squire, Millennium Mall to Dalmia, New Town to Stadium, Essa Nagri to Stadium, Karsaz to stadium and from Hassan square to stadium road. The traffic was diverted from given alternate routes; however, more than 300 buses were providing transport services to the attendees from the five designated parking points to the stadium. Spectators having CNICs and tickets were only allowed to enter the venue only after multiple security checks.

Mobile toilets and bug screens were also installed at parking zones. Besides aerial surveillance and law enforcers’ deployment inside and surroundings the stadium, the movement outside and inside the stadium was being monitored through CCTV cameras.

Home Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Sayal while talking to the newsmen said that the security arrangements of the T-20 series are much better than the security of the PSL final. He said that Sindh government wanted to encourage the sports in the country and invite other countries cricket teams to come Pakistan.