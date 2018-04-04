Share:

KARACHI - Renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has said that it is highly important for the scientists to be proficient in using their laboratory equipment when young scientists go abroad, they are not provided with assistants or helpers, they have to work and run their equipment.

He was addressing at the concluding ceremony of the workshop on “Safety and Precautionary Tips in Laboratory and the Oral presentation Competition” organised by Dr AQ Khan institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), Karachi University.

“It is a dire need for our young scientists to be a proficient in running and using their lab equipment rather depending on their assistants or workers. Once they learn how to use every lab equipment, their scientific career is likely to progress smoothly,” he added.

On the eve of his birthday, Karachi University arranged a surprise birthday celebration for him; he cut his birthday cake alongside the Vice Chancellor KU Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Director General KIBGE Prof Dr Abid Azhar.

“I am so thankful to the KU Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan and KIBGE’s Director General Dr Abid Azhar for arranging this surprise,” Dr Khan added.

He congratulated KIBGE for the successful workshop and competition and lauded the untiring efforts and leadership of Dr Abid Azhar in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ajmal Khan congratulated Dr AQ Khan on his birthday and termed him the greatest asset of Pakistan.

“We are blessed to have Dr AQ Khan, the whole nation is proud of him,” Dr Ajmal Khan.

Speaking on the topic of the workshop and its aims and objectives, Dr Khan highlighted the fact that lab safety is the priority number one for lab workers and others associated with it. Safety precautions taken in the laboratory could actually save someone’s life. It really can pave the way for a safer society saving many lives, he added.

“When lab safety procedures aren’t followed, people can get hurt or worse. Lab equipment and chemicals that are improperly handled can result in personal injury and even death. Chemical spills, toxic fumes, needle pricks, and fires can harm lab workers, while errors in how medications are handled and distributed can harm patients. There is a dire need to create awareness regarding proper and safe use of laboratory equipment among lab workers and assistants since it not only affects the worker but the people attached to them,” Khan added.

Prof Dr Abid Azhar, KIBGE’s Director General also congratulated Dr A Q Khan on his birthday on this birthday and prayed for his long life.

“Dr AQ Khan is the most popular person and a great asset to Pakistan. We all pray for his healthy long life,” Dr Azhar added.

He called for raising awareness, promoting high standards in safe operation of biological and chemical facilities in academic, research and medical institutions to respond to most challenging biological and chemical risks in laboratories.

“Scientific development is the key for progress and prosperity of the country, we are proud that our students due to their academic and research credentials, become prominent everywhere they go, we organise such workshops to make our students proficient in each and every aspect,” Dr Abid maintained.