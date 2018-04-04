Share:

RAWALPINDI: A state-of-the-art, e-Library, established at Nawaz Sharif Park, would be inaugurated in the first week of April as all arrangements are being finalized said Chief Librarian, e-Library Rawalpindi Sher Afzal Malik. Talking to APP, he informed that the Punjab government in an effort to promote reading and trend of research initiated the E-libraries project in different cities across the province. These libraries were basically designed to attract more readers and to make the provision of data hassle-free, he added.

Even for more detailed and in-depth research, the libraries would provide access to intricate material without any licensing restrictions, associated costs and free of copyright, he said. Upon Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, Information Technology Board Punjab is setting up E-libraries in 20 districts of the province, he said. Thirty laptops have been installed here with five tablets to facilitate the visitors of all age groups particularly students, he said adding, the E-Library would have a comprehensive database comprising thousands of authentic books and over 10,000 E-books, magazines and publications. Initially, there would be one shift here but, later on, it would be run in double shifts, he informed. The Library building has been constructed at a beautiful place inside Nawaz Sharif Park.He said special courses would be arranged for the students particularly during summer vacations. There would be a sports department in the Library which would organize special lectures of renowned players of cricket, hockey, football and other games to motivate the students to start healthy activities along with education. He said, there would be no membership fee and all the citizens would be eligible to come and study here. E-Rozgaar training would also be given to the aspirants who would get registered with the library aimed at enabling the youth to earn through online jobs and businesses.

The initiative would assist the youth in earning their livelihood and sustainable income in a respectable manner. Operating on the phenomenon of ‘committing open access for everyone’, the libraries are to further motivate people to read and understand the significance, short courses would also be conducted for better guidance, he said adding, each, e-library has separate auditoriums for combined creative activities that can accommodate up to 50 people.