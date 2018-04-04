Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emily Blunt wants to make ‘’every film’’ with her husband John Krasinski.

The 35-year-old actress stars alongside her spouse in ‘A Quiet Place’, which he also directed, and though she was initially ‘’nervous’’ about embarking on their first project together, they had such a great time, she can’t wait to repeat the experience.

She said: ‘’We were both kind of nervous before we started filming because we had never gone toe-to-toe with each other.

‘’It turned out to be kind of exhilarating, being directed by John and also sharing scenes with him.

‘’Now I want to do every film with him.’’

And working on the movie strengthened the couple’s relationship, even though they had no idea how things would pan out when they started work on the project.

Emily said: ‘’[Afterwards] we saw how we respected each other and cared for each other on a different level, apart from our marriage.

‘’We had no idea how things would work out on the set between us.

‘’We’d been looking for the right project to do together for a long time and we also knew from other couples’ experiences of acting together that you can never tell in advance whether you’re going to have that rhythm and comfort that you want. ‘’But once we finished the movie, we had this very good and gratifying feeling about the process.’’

John, 38, co-wrote the script for the horror movie, but Emily - who has daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, 20 months, with her spouse - initially suggested one of her friends to play his on-screen wife.

She recalled to LOOK magazine: ‘’The idea came to him and he started to talk to me about it. I thought it was brilliant and told him he should direct it himself.

‘’I didn’t necessarily expect to be part of the film and I even suggested a friend of mine would be good in it.

‘’I just knew it was the kind of high-concept story that John had been ooking for, and which people had never seen him do before.

‘’But after I had read the rewrite, I pointedly suggested to him. ‘You can’t cast her, you have to give the role to me!’’’