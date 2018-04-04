Share:

Lahore - Ppolice on Sunday ensured foolproof security arrangements for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) membership drive in various parts of the city. According to the security plan, about 3,000 policemen were performing duty to provide security cover to the PTI campaign, spokesman for police said here. He said that all SPs, DSPs and SHOs have been directed for making security arrangements by visiting PTI’s campaign points. SP Cant Bilal Zafar conducted a visit to area of PTI’s public gathering to review security arrangements and briefed the SDPOs and SHOs about security duty. He said that strict checking is being ensured through walk through gates and metal detector, whereas the Cantt police also conducted a search operation and checked individuals’ identification through biometric and latest android cell-phone systems.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police have also put in place special measures to maintain traffic flow on all important thoroughfares during PTI’s drive. SP Traffic Sadar Sardar Asif and SP City Asif Siddique were monitoring the traffic arrangements. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ejaz Ahmad said that 10 DSPs, 30 traffic inspectors, 65 patrolling officers and more than 400 traffic wardens have been deputed at roads, whereas fork lifters and breakdowns on visiting sites have also been deployed to take action against wrong parking, he added.

He said that CTP would ensure smooth traffic flow on roads, adding that stern action would be taken against any violation of traffic rules and laws.

He said that citizens can contact at traffic helpline and radio FM88.615 to get information about alternative traffic routes and situation.