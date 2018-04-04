Share:

ISLAMABAD - Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) Sunday organised a day-long retired inspectors general of police conference.

The conference which was organised with the theme “Future of Police Reforms in Pakistan” was chaired by AFIGP President and former Islamabad IGP and former federal secretary communication Iftikhar Rasheed while former IG Dilshad Najmuddin was the chief guest.

The conference was attended by more than 100 retired IGPs, serving IGPs, besides local and foreign guests.

Presentations were made on the subjects of 'how to enforce rule of law' by Asad Jahangir, 'need to rethink policing' by Tariq Masood Khosa, 'community policing' by Taimor Ali Khan, 'coordination/ cooperation among police leadership' by Akhlaq Ullah Tarar. Former director general of FIA Saud Mirza gave a presentation on 'Police Heritage: Sindh Police Museum'.

Group discussions were held on topics 'what went wrong in our efforts to reform the police, how to generate support for police reforms and what should be the role of police leadership, and what would be the most effective method to imbibe technological and modern needs of policing'. The groups came up with a number of recommendations.

The general body passed various resolutions in which governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the federal and provincial legislatures had been asked to take measures to ensure that police organisations respect the dignity inherent in the individual during the discharge of their duties in maintaining law and order.

The conference urged that federal and provincial legislatures and all orders of governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan support structural and functional reforms in policing and in establishment of independent civilian policing oversight mechanisms, where they do not exist, including civilian participation.

The conference passed the resolution of supporting a police and criminal justice system reforms process by establishment of independent oversight and complaint redressal mechanism and standardisation of the police law.