Share:

SWAT - Four children died while 13 others affected and hospitalised due to measles outbreak in Swat. Tehsil Nazim Bahrain Habibullah said that due to negligence of health department and absence of visits by EPI teams, measles broke out in Mankial area of Bahrain in district Swat.

He said that four children fall prey to measles while 13 others were affected and shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital which also lacks the appropriate treatment facilities for measles-affected children.

The Local Government representative and people of the measles-affected areas have demanded of the provincial government and health ministry for declaring emergency in the area and taking steps to control the measles besides providing appropriate treatment facilities to already affected children.