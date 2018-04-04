Share:

MADRID:- At least four migrants were found dead off Spain on Sunday, with others who had been on board a make-shift boat missing, rescuers said. The bodies were recovered in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar between Morocco and southern Spain. Rescuers found one survivor who said there had been 12 people on board when the boat left Tangiers early Sunday, a spokesman for the maritime rescuers told AFP. "The survivor said that when the boat overturned, of the 12 who had tried to make the crossing, only three remained" on board -- the survivor and two of the dead, the spokesman said, adding that the cause of their deaths was not immediately known.–AFP

The nationalities of the migrants were also not yet known.