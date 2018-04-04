Share:

ALPURI - Four miners including two brothers belonging to district Shangla died due to suffocation while two others got injured during work in Dina Ali area of district Jhelum on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rehmat Qari son of Asgher Khan, Sahibzada son of Iqbal Zada and two brothers Nasib Ullah and Sabir Rehman. They belonged to Pagori area of district Shangla.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Jhelum where their condition was stated to be stable. Later, the deceased were buried in their ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of labourers in a mine incident in Jhelum.

While commiserating with the bereaved families of the deceased, the chief minister sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi division, says a statement issued in Lahore on Sunday. He ordered for investigating the incident and expediting relief activities to rescue the labourers trapped in mine using all-out resources for it.