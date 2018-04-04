Share:

MALE - Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday became the first foreign dignitary to visit the Maldives after the 45-day emergency was lifted last month.

According to Maldives government website, Bajwa paid a “courtesy call” on President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom Sunday morning at the latter’s office.

Noting that Pakistan and the Maldives are two “brotherly Muslim nations”, Bajwa underlined the need for further cultivating existing ties of friendship and deepening cooperation in all fields.

President Gayoom welcomed General Bajwa to the Maldives and conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A press release issued by the President’s Office read that Gayoom expressed hope and confidence that the Maldives and Pakistan will continue working together on bilateral and international issues of common concern, to further strengthen the close ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two countries.

Maldives Chief of Defence Force Major General Ahmed Shiyam and the Minister of State for Foreign Relations at the President’s Office Mohamed Naseer were also present during the meeting.

General Bajwa was accompanied by Ambassador of Pakistan to the Maldives Vice Admiral Waseem Akram, PS to the Chief of Army Staff Brigadier Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry and Defence Adviser Colonel Sajjad Ali.