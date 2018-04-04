Share:

KASUR-Land grabbers have allegedly grabbed the land of a graveyard located in Nizampura Union Council (UC) 16, Bhaala village here.

This correspondent approached locals of the area who flayed the authorities concerned for turning a blind eye to the situation. They said that the Punjab chief minister had allocated Rs8 million for the construction of the boundary walls and fencing of the cemetery spread over more than 87 acres of land located in Bhaala village but few influential people, with the connivance of the officials, had illegally occupied the land of the graveyard. They added that they had submitted a complaint to the Kasur deputy commissioner describing illegal occupation of the land but in vain. They said that the land grabbers had cultivated crops over 10 acres of land, adding that they had also tied their cattle over three acres. After protest, the Kasur district police officer ordered Tehsildar to submit a report of the issue, they said, adding that patwari submitted the report to Tehsildar against the land grabbers but Tehsildar had been trying to suppress the matter.

They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the chief minister order the authorities concerned to take stern action against the suspects.