KHANEWAL-Haj training began in District Khanewal here on Sunday.

Talking to the mediamen, Director Haj Rehan Abbas Khokhar said that training organiser Rana Asif would be the focal person for Khanewal district.

He informed that a training session was held Jinnah Library in Jahanian wherein a total of 288 Haj applicants were imparted training. Rana Saleem, Saleem Bilali and Atta Muhammad were resource persons who enlightened the participants about aspects of the Haj.

He informed that in Kabirwala, training session will be held on at TMA Hall on Monday (today). He said that a total of 232 Haj applicants from the Tehsil will be imparted during the session. Similarly for 147 expected pilgrims of Mian Channu, training session will held on April 3, at 9am at TMA Hall. Speakers/trainers will be Ajmal Farooq Bajwa, Hafiz Rehan Qadri and Sana Ullah.