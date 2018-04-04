Share:

PR Karachi - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has unanimously elected Hameed Haroon as president of the society.

Kazi Asad Abid was elected as senior vice-president, Mehtab Khan as vice-president, Sarmad Ali as secretary general, Bilal Mehmood as joint secretary and Waseem Ahmed as finance secretary of the society for the year 2018-19.

The annual general council, held on Saturday under the chairmanship of APNS President Sarmad Ali, unanimously approved the report of the executive committee for the preceding year as well as the annual accounts of the society for the year 2017.

The general council, attended by 169 full members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Syed Sajjad Bokhari, Nasir Daad Baloch and Javid Ahmed as members. The election commission conducted the election of the executive committee for the year 2018-19. Following were elected un-opposed:

Rawalpindi/Islamabad daily seats: Daily Ausaf, Islamabad and Daily Sahafat, Islamabad.

News & news comments periodical (Punjab/ KPK): Weekly Azm/ Taaqat Group, Lahore.

News & news comments periodical (Sindh/ Balochistan): Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine, Hyderabad.

News & news comments periodicals (General): Monthly Cricketer, Karachi.

The election commission conducted the election to the executive committee for the year 2018-19. Following were elected by secret ballot:

Karachi daily seats: Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Express and Daily Jasarat.

Lahore daily seats: Daily Din, Daily Dunya, Daily Jang, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Daily Pakistan and Daily Tijarat.

Balochistan daily seats: Daily Awam, Quetta and Daily Mashriq, Quetta.

Punjab (excluding Lahore/Rwp-/Ibd.): Daily Aftab Multan, Daily Business Report Faisalabad and Daily Paigham, Faisalabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa daily seats: Daily Mashriq and Daily Wahdat.

Sindh (excluding Karachi) dailies: Daily Kaleem, Sukkur and Daily Kawish, Hyderabad.

Periodicals seats: Monthly Kiran Digest Karachi, Monthly Naya Rukh Karachi, Weekly Nikhar Islamabad and Monthly Roohani Digest, Karachi.

General seats (regional dailies): Daily Sayadat, Bahawalpur and Daily Tijarati Rahbar, Faisalabad.

General seats (metropolitan dailies): Daily City 42, Lahore and Daily Pakistan Observer, Islamabad.

The executive committee elected Fauzia Shaheen, Monthly Dastak, Karachi on woman - publishers seat.

Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi’s daughter Kanza Azeemi was bestowed with the top award at Oxford University. She is the first Pakistani who got the prestigious award. The general council congratulated Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi on her daughter’s achievement.

The newly-elected executive committee appreciated the performance of the election commission for conducting transparent elections. The members gave standing ovation to the office-bearers for the year 2017-18 for their hard work to solve the problems faced by member publications.