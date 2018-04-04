Share:

Islamabad - A free medical camp will be held here on April 27 to treat cleft lip patients by a team of local and foreign doctors.

The camp is being organised by Islamabad Cleft Lip and Plate Association (ICLAPA).

The patients on the waiting list, suffering from this serious disease will be re-checked for their further treatment, the camp’s organizer Prof Dr Farhat Akhtar Rehman announced here Sunday. The camp is being arranged at House No. 7, street 13, F-8/3.

Later, selected patients will be operated on at a special camp, to be arranged from May 7 to 13, by a team of Chinese doctors. The affected patients may contact at phone No 051-2251275 or 03215568018 for necessary information.

According to President of ICLAPA M. Aftab, such medical facility is being provided to affected children on regular basis, enabling them to live a normal life. The Association is engaged in this task for last many years. The ICLAPA also offers services, such as instructing mothers on how to feed newborns with cleft lips and cleft palate, besides providing speech therapy and dental treatment of patients.

It was also trying to create awareness among the general public about these congenital defects. He hoped that well-to-do people will come forward to support the organization to serve ailing humanity.

The Association comprises a group of volunteers working for this noble cause. It may be mentioned here that out of every 530 live births, one Pakistani child is born with a cleft lip or a left palate, or both who could be cured with timely proper care. Delay in timely treatment of cleft lip and palate patients leads to further complication. Such patients need to be treated at a very early stage age 3-4 months.