College girl kidnapped in Ichhra

Unidentified car riders kidnapped a college girl from a residential colony in Ichhra police precincts, sources said on Sunday. Police registered a case (under section 496-A of the PPC) on the complaint of victim’s father. However, investigators were yet to trace the whereabouts of the 15-year-old girl. According to locals, the girl was on a stroll the morning when she was kidnapped Her family provided CCTV footage of the incident to the police investigators but they says the footage was ‘unclear’ When contacted, police official Bashir said: “Unfortunately, the abductors could not be identified in the footage because of poor camera result. The number plate is also unclear,” he said. However, the investigation officer said they had got a mobile phone number used in the kidnapping incident. “We are in touch with the mobile phone companies to get address of the cell phone user. Once the suspects are identified, we will trace their whereabouts,” he added. Meanwhile, parents of the girl appealed to the IGP and CJP to help them secure her release. –Staff Reporter

Crackdown on quacks

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 8,200 clinics and shops of quacks across the province and imposed Rs61 million fine on them, sources said. According to the sources, the PHC teams conducted raids on many clinics and hospital last week, and sealed 44 of those including 19 of general practitioners, who had no degree, or legal documents. Clinics of two homeopaths, one each fake dentist, maternity home and bone-setter were also raided. At 19 centres, quacks were posing as general physicians. These clinics include: Tauheed Clinic and Medical Store, Khawaja Clinic, Abdul Rasheed Dispensary, Shafiq Clinic, Abbas Clinic and Hafiz Pharmacy, Zahid Clinic, Bhatti Clinic, Rizwan Clinic and Allah Nawaz Clinic, Javaid Medical Centre, Wajid Clinic, Saif Clinic, Zahra Medical Centre, Eman Clinic, Al-Shafi Dawakhana, Sajjad Clinic, Qamar Clinic, Naveed Clinic, Barkat Clinic and Abdur Razzaq Clinic. Moreover, besides sealing Qadri Homoeopathic Clinic and Haider Homoeo Clinic, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Manzoor Ahmed Jarrah and Naseem Maternity Home were also closed down.–APP

AIOU admission date extended

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions’ date for Matric to postgraduate-level programmes, with late fee till April 16, 2018. A senior official from AIOU, on Sunday told APP that the decision had been taken to bring maximum number of people into educational net. Earlier, March 30 was the last date for admission without late fee, he said. As per amended plan, the admission forms of SSC programme will be received with late fee of Rs 100/, FA/BA Rs 200 while late fee of all the postgraduate programs is Rs500. The late fee will also be applied to merit-based programmes, he added. He said that amended admission plan would help accommodate those students who could not submit their admission forms due to different reasons. The demand for extension of date was also received from various parts of the country, he said. Admissions forms and prospectus could also be obtained from the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and more than 100-Coordinating Offices across the country, he said. He informed that prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be obtained from the University’s website, adding online admission facility was also available. –APP

Luggage returned to cargo company

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Zone on Sunday returned valuables worth Rs 400,000, falling from a cargo vehicle, to the company driver. The NH&MP patrol officers, Saleem Shahid and Noor Samad of Beat 18, found an international cargo luggage on highway near Khanewal. The luggage seemed to have fallen from a cargo vehicle going to Lahore. They informed their senior officials about the luggage. Meanwhile, another NH&MP mobile team stopped a cargo vehicle No GLTD-2753, from which the luggage was fallen and asked him about it. After initial investigation, they handed over the luggage to vehicle driver Naeem. NH&MP DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik has appreciated the officers and awarded them commendation certificates and cash reward.–APP