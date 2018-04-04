Share:

Christian community celebrates Easter festival

RAWALPINDI: The Christian community in the city on Sunday celebrated the religious festival of Easter with zeal and fervour.

Major services to celebrate the day were hosted at different places including the Holy Family Catholic Church and Mall Road Church.

The Christian community attended the services and prayed for salvation and for the progress and prosperity of the country. Speaking at the special service, In-charge, Babu Sajjid Khokhar told APP that brisk preparations were made by the local Christian fraternity to celebrate the religious festival of Easter.

The service of Easter marks the day of the pledge with special prayers by the Christian community for the maintenance of religious obligations by the community and for the welfare of the community and, he added.

He further said that minorities including the Christian community in the country were enjoying full liberty to perform their religious duties and all other related obligations – since they were enjoying an excellent life coupled with full benefits along with other fellow-countrymen.

Meanwhile, Police took special and strict security measures to provide foolproof security to all the churches on the occasion. –APP